Left Menu

Tensions Escalate After Sri Lankan Navy Fires on Indian Fishermen

Five Indian fishermen were injured in a shooting incident by the Sri Lankan Navy near Delft Island. India lodged a strong protest, emphasizing that the use of force is unacceptable. Two fishermen are seriously injured and being treated in Jaffna, while diplomatic dialogues continue between the countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:19 IST
Tensions Escalate After Sri Lankan Navy Fires on Indian Fishermen
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Five Indian fishermen were injured, with two sustaining serious harm, when the Sri Lankan Navy opened fire near Delft Island early Tuesday. This incident has sparked a stern reaction from India.

India summoned the acting high commissioner of Sri Lanka to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi to lodge a strong protest over the incident. India has condemned the use of force as "unacceptable" under any circumstances.

The Indian Consulate in Jaffna reported the fishermen are receiving medical care, and officials are assisting them. Diplomatic channels in Colombo have also addressed the issue to ensure peaceful and humane treatment in future incidents involving fishermen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025