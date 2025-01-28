Tensions Escalate After Sri Lankan Navy Fires on Indian Fishermen

Five Indian fishermen were injured, with two sustaining serious harm, when the Sri Lankan Navy opened fire near Delft Island early Tuesday. This incident has sparked a stern reaction from India.

India summoned the acting high commissioner of Sri Lanka to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi to lodge a strong protest over the incident. India has condemned the use of force as "unacceptable" under any circumstances.

The Indian Consulate in Jaffna reported the fishermen are receiving medical care, and officials are assisting them. Diplomatic channels in Colombo have also addressed the issue to ensure peaceful and humane treatment in future incidents involving fishermen.

(With inputs from agencies.)