Tensions Escalate After Sri Lankan Navy Fires on Indian Fishermen
Five Indian fishermen were injured in a shooting incident by the Sri Lankan Navy near Delft Island. India lodged a strong protest, emphasizing that the use of force is unacceptable. Two fishermen are seriously injured and being treated in Jaffna, while diplomatic dialogues continue between the countries.
Five Indian fishermen were injured, with two sustaining serious harm, when the Sri Lankan Navy opened fire near Delft Island early Tuesday. This incident has sparked a stern reaction from India.
India summoned the acting high commissioner of Sri Lanka to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi to lodge a strong protest over the incident. India has condemned the use of force as "unacceptable" under any circumstances.
The Indian Consulate in Jaffna reported the fishermen are receiving medical care, and officials are assisting them. Diplomatic channels in Colombo have also addressed the issue to ensure peaceful and humane treatment in future incidents involving fishermen.
