Waqf Bill Amendments Gain Momentum Amid Political Controversy

The Janata Dal (United) and allies endorsed the Waqf Amendment Bill after their proposed changes were accepted by the Joint Parliamentary Committee. Despite opposition criticism, parties like BJP and TDP support the bill, which aims to enhance transparency in Waqf boards' operations while addressing community concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Joint Parliamentary Committee has accepted amendments to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill proposed by the Janata Dal (United), sparking a wave of political debate.

Key political parties, including the BJP, TDP, and JD(U), convened to discuss the bill, ultimately agreeing on revisions aimed at improving transparency and efficiency in Waqf board operations.

Despite opposition accusations of politicizing the matter, the bill, hailed as a measure to ensure fair governance of Waqf properties, is set to be reviewed in the forthcoming Budget Session of Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

