Waqf Bill Amendments Gain Momentum Amid Political Controversy

The Joint Parliamentary Committee has accepted amendments to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill proposed by the Janata Dal (United), sparking a wave of political debate.

Key political parties, including the BJP, TDP, and JD(U), convened to discuss the bill, ultimately agreeing on revisions aimed at improving transparency and efficiency in Waqf board operations.

Despite opposition accusations of politicizing the matter, the bill, hailed as a measure to ensure fair governance of Waqf properties, is set to be reviewed in the forthcoming Budget Session of Parliament.

