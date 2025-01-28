Ammonia in Yamuna Sparks Political Water War
Delhi and Punjab CMs have raised concerns with the Election Commission about rising ammonia levels in the Yamuna River, blaming the Haryana government. This has become a politically charged issue with the Delhi Assembly polls approaching. The Election Commission is set to further evaluate the situation.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met with Election Commission officials to address alarming ammonia levels in the Yamuna River, which they claim are caused by the BJP-run Haryana government. This situation threatens Delhi's water supply.
Atishi shared concerns over the water crisis, stating that current ammonia levels exceed Delhi's filtration abilities. The Election Commission will consider Haryana's version before making any decisions. Mann emphasized the need for additional water from the Munak canal to mitigate the crisis.
The situation has intensified political tensions, with Kejriwal accusing Haryana of 'biological warfare.' However, claims of water contamination have been contested by officials. As Delhi's polls approach, the Election Commission's examination of this issue continues.
