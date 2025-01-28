Red Sea Fire: Crew Abandons ASL Bauhinia Amid Houthi Tensions

A container ship under the Hong Kong flag, ASL Bauhinia, has been evacuated after catching fire in the Red Sea, according to maritime sources on Tuesday. Although the cause remains unidentified, the crew has been safely rescued by another vessel.

The Shanghai-based company's representative, Asean Seas Line, managing the ASL Bauhinia, was unattainable for comment following the incident. Previously, the Yemen-based Houthi militia signaled they would refrain from targeting commercial vessels, except those linked to Israel, contingent on the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Caution remains among commercial ship owners, insurers, and retailers navigating the Red Sea, even with the Houthi's decree. The region's traffic, primarily comprised of Chinese and Russian-linked vessels, is perceived as lower risk. Due to intensified Houthi threats, many ships have opted for lengthier routes around Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)