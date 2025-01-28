Red Sea Fire: Crew Abandons ASL Bauhinia Amid Houthi Tensions
The Hong Kong-flagged ASL Bauhinia caught fire in the Red Sea, forcing the crew to abandon the ship. The incident, with an unclear cause, occurred near Yemen. The crew was rescued safely. Tensions with Yemen's Houthi militia have increased shipping risks in the area.
A container ship under the Hong Kong flag, ASL Bauhinia, has been evacuated after catching fire in the Red Sea, according to maritime sources on Tuesday. Although the cause remains unidentified, the crew has been safely rescued by another vessel.
The Shanghai-based company's representative, Asean Seas Line, managing the ASL Bauhinia, was unattainable for comment following the incident. Previously, the Yemen-based Houthi militia signaled they would refrain from targeting commercial vessels, except those linked to Israel, contingent on the Gaza ceasefire agreement.
Caution remains among commercial ship owners, insurers, and retailers navigating the Red Sea, even with the Houthi's decree. The region's traffic, primarily comprised of Chinese and Russian-linked vessels, is perceived as lower risk. Due to intensified Houthi threats, many ships have opted for lengthier routes around Africa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A decade of conflict: ‘Almost 40 million Yemenis have waited far too long’
Ceasefire Tensions: Yemen's Houthis Monitor Israel-Hamas Truce
Yemeni Houthis Warn of Red Sea Tensions Amid Gaza Ceasefire
U.S. Tightens Grip: Sanctions Hit Yemen's Financial Ties
Unveiling Abd al-Kuri: A Strategic Airstrip in Conflict-Torn Yemen