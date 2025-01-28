Left Menu

Red Sea Fire: Crew Abandons ASL Bauhinia Amid Houthi Tensions

The Hong Kong-flagged ASL Bauhinia caught fire in the Red Sea, forcing the crew to abandon the ship. The incident, with an unclear cause, occurred near Yemen. The crew was rescued safely. Tensions with Yemen's Houthi militia have increased shipping risks in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:45 IST
A container ship under the Hong Kong flag, ASL Bauhinia, has been evacuated after catching fire in the Red Sea, according to maritime sources on Tuesday. Although the cause remains unidentified, the crew has been safely rescued by another vessel.

The Shanghai-based company's representative, Asean Seas Line, managing the ASL Bauhinia, was unattainable for comment following the incident. Previously, the Yemen-based Houthi militia signaled they would refrain from targeting commercial vessels, except those linked to Israel, contingent on the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Caution remains among commercial ship owners, insurers, and retailers navigating the Red Sea, even with the Houthi's decree. The region's traffic, primarily comprised of Chinese and Russian-linked vessels, is perceived as lower risk. Due to intensified Houthi threats, many ships have opted for lengthier routes around Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

