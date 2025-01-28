Left Menu

Supreme Court's 75-Year Journey: A People's Court Redefining Justice

Celebrating 75 years, India's Supreme Court, led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna, is hailed as a 'true people's court', reflecting the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians. Evolving from 1950, it faces modern challenges while continuing to manifest constitutional justice, contributing actively to the nation's judicial and social evolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:46 IST
Supreme Court's 75-Year Journey: A People's Court Redefining Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark commemoration of 75 years, Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, echoed the significant evolution of the Supreme Court, proclaiming it as a 'true people's court' and a pivotal judicial pillar embodying the aspirations of 1.4 billion citizens. Established in 1950, the Supreme Court's journey is marked by a dynamic transformation while steadfastly remaining connected to its foundational mission.

Chief Justice Khanna reflected on the court's historic evolution in rights and outreach, addressing contemporary challenges such as the backlog of cases and rising litigation costs, as barriers to delivering timely justice. He emphasized that justice should thrive in an environment free from falsehoods, acknowledging these hurdles as the new frontiers in the pursuit of justice.

CJI Khanna highlighted the court's responsiveness in aligning with the changing needs of democracy, evolving the judiciary from protecting rights to filling legislative voids. The Supreme Court's role in strengthening electoral democracy, economic laws, and extending the public understanding of justice stands as a testament to 75 years of constitutional commitment and adaptation to national challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025