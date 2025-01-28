Supreme Court's 75-Year Journey: A People's Court Redefining Justice

In a landmark commemoration of 75 years, Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, echoed the significant evolution of the Supreme Court, proclaiming it as a 'true people's court' and a pivotal judicial pillar embodying the aspirations of 1.4 billion citizens. Established in 1950, the Supreme Court's journey is marked by a dynamic transformation while steadfastly remaining connected to its foundational mission.

Chief Justice Khanna reflected on the court's historic evolution in rights and outreach, addressing contemporary challenges such as the backlog of cases and rising litigation costs, as barriers to delivering timely justice. He emphasized that justice should thrive in an environment free from falsehoods, acknowledging these hurdles as the new frontiers in the pursuit of justice.

CJI Khanna highlighted the court's responsiveness in aligning with the changing needs of democracy, evolving the judiciary from protecting rights to filling legislative voids. The Supreme Court's role in strengthening electoral democracy, economic laws, and extending the public understanding of justice stands as a testament to 75 years of constitutional commitment and adaptation to national challenges.

