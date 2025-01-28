Transgender Advocacy Groups Challenge Executive Order

Transgender rights advocacy groups are gearing up to file a lawsuit as soon as Tuesday against President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at transgender service members.

A source with knowledge of the situation indicated that the GLAD Law and the National Center For Lesbian Rights (NCLR) plan to jointly file the lawsuit. They will argue that the executive order infringes upon the equality guarantees enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

This legal challenge aims to protect the rights of transgender individuals serving in the military, highlighting concerns over constitutional violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)