Karnataka's Conviction Crisis: A Call for Justice in Atrocity Cases

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed serious concerns over the declining conviction rates in SC/ST atrocity cases, which have dropped from 10% in 2020 to a mere 7% in 2024. During a meeting at the Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday, he emphasized the need to improve these figures and ensure justice for victims.

In the meeting, Siddaramaiah urged police officers to conduct regular review sessions with prosecution lawyers, while Deputy Commissioners must hold quarterly meetings without fail. Emphasizing accountability, the Chief Minister instructed District Commissioners to take action against negligent officers and vowed to address the significant backlog of cases.

Additionally, there were key discussions on the Devadasi system, highlighting its detrimental impact on women's rights in the state. The government committed to rehabilitate affected individuals and prevent future occurrences. Siddaramaiah also pointed out inefficiencies in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases and drove efforts toward prompt resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)