High Court Cracks Down on Political Rivalry in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand High Court has intervened in a violent altercation involving political figures in Roorkee, describing the incident as "shameful and unforgivable." Independent MLA Umesh Kumar and former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion were involved in the clash, where firearms were displayed during the confrontation.

The court directed the Haridwar district magistrate and senior superintendent of police to take decisive action against those involved. Justice Rakesh Thapliyal emphasized that the show of muscle power in the region is unacceptable. Both Kumar and Champion face numerous legal challenges, with 19 cases each pending against them.

In response to the incident, the high court has revoked the arms licenses of both leaders and is moving to strip them of government-provided security. Champion is currently in jail, while Kumar is out on bail. The high court has scheduled a subsequent hearing for February 12, calling for a report on the criminal records of both politicians.

