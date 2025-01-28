Left Menu

High-Profile Arrest: India's Police Capture Notorious Maoist Leader

An area commander of the banned Maoist splinter group, Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad, was captured in Latehar, Jharkhand. Carrying a Rs 2-lakh bounty, he was arrested with a loaded pistol and live cartridges. He has numerous cases against him across several police stations and has been sent to jail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latehar | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:31 IST
An area commander from the outlawed Maoist faction Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), who carried a Rs 2-lakh reward for his capture, was detained in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police officials revealed on Tuesday.

The self-proclaimed commander was apprehended on Monday from a secluded forest area near Semariyatand village. Authorities found him in possession of a loaded country-made pistol and four live cartridges.

Latehar Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav announced that the individual was transferred to jail following his arrest. The detainee is linked to multiple criminal cases in the districts of Latehar, Balumath, and Chhipadodhar.

