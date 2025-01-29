Aid Convoy Progress: Delivering Relief to Gaza Amid Challenges
Aid trucks move daily from Egypt to Gaza via Israel, with a goal of reaching 600 trucks daily as per a ceasefire agreement. Egypt's governor of North Sinai assures there are no Egyptian hurdles, while drivers face inspection challenges at crossing points.
Aid convoys face logistical challenges as they transport supplies to Gaza. Each day, hundreds of trucks travel from Egypt for inspections in Israel before reaching the Gaza Strip, in line with the ceasefire agreement that aims for 600 daily aid trucks.
On Tuesday, Egyptian officials reported that 320 aid trucks, including 10 carrying fuel, successfully crossed through Kerem Shalom and Al Ouga. After undergoing security checks, these were unloaded in Gaza for humanitarian distribution.
North Sinai's governor, Khaled Megawer, dismissed the possibility of Egyptian obstacles preventing aid delivery, adding that repair work on the Rafah border crossing is progressing to enable Palestinian crossings into Egypt soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
