Palestinian Dilemma: Allies Urged to Help Amid Ceasefire

Israeli PM Netanyahu is invited to meet President Trump amid a fragile ceasefire in Gaza following Hamas' October 2023 attack on Israel. Trump urged Egypt and Jordan to take in displaced Palestinians. Both countries opposed the suggestion due to geopolitical concerns. Tensions persist despite the ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 01:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been summoned to the White House for a meeting with President Donald Trump on February 4, the prime minister's office confirmed Tuesday. The announcement came shortly after Trump mentioned aboard Air Force One that Netanyahu's visit would happen "very soon," though without providing a specific date.

The White House affirmed that Trump extended the invitation to Netanyahu to visit early next week, with exact details pending finalization. The meeting will occur against the backdrop of a tenuous six-week ceasefire that has paused 15 months of confrontation between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Trump has suggested that Egypt and Jordan, neighboring the embattled Palestinian territories, should accommodate Palestinians displaced by recent conflicts. The suggestion has been met with resistance from Egypt, Jordan, and Palestinian authorities, who fear it could undermine the ambitions for a future Palestinian state. As the humanitarian crisis persists, the ceasefire remains delicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

