Faith, Tragedy, and Justice: The Elizabeth Rose Struhs Case

An Australian court found two parents and 12 religious congregation members guilty of manslaughter in the death of Elizabeth Rose Struhs, an 8-year-old who succumbed after being deprived of crucial diabetes medication.

The verdict was reached after Elizabeth's parents and congregation members withheld her insulin shots for six days, resulting in her death on January 7, 2022. The case, epitomizing a tragic religious misjudgment, resulted in the maximum charge of manslaughter.

Her father, Jason Richard Struhs, and religious leader Brendan Luke Stevens were initially charged with murder, but were found guilty of manslaughter. The victim's sister, Jayde Struhs, supported the verdict but stressed systemic failures to protect the child. Sentencing is set for February 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)