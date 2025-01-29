NCB's Massive Drug Destruction: A Blow to Illicit Trade

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reported the destruction of almost 4,000 kilograms of drugs, valued at approximately Rs 315 crore, seized in various operations across Madhya Pradesh. This event, held on Tuesday, was part of a broader initiative to curb the drug menace in India.

In a strategic move aligning with the Centre's zero tolerance policy against drug-related crimes, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a nationwide drug disposal program. NCB's Assistant Director, Ravinder Singh Bisht, confirmed this development in a recent press release.

The NCB's Bhopal zonal unit effectively disposed of 1,000 kg of the illicit substances, worth over Rs 270 crore, while the Indore unit eliminated an additional 3,000 kg of drugs, valued at more than Rs 45 crore. This significant action underscores India's strengthened resolve in fighting narcotics.

(With inputs from agencies.)