Gold Heist: Store Manager's Arrest Caps 1,500 KM Manhunt
Delhi Police apprehended Krishanu Goswami in connection with a Rs 2.90 crore gold misappropriation case after a 1,500 km manhunt. The proclaimed offender managed a gold showroom from where he allegedly misappropriated over 4.7 kg of gold. He was declared wanted by the court with a Rs 50,000 bounty.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Krishanu Goswami, a man from Nadia, West Bengal, involved in a massive gold misappropriation case worth Rs 2.90 crore, as per official sources. The arrest comes after an exhaustive chase spanning 1,500 kilometers from the capital city.
Goswami, a former store manager at a reputed gold showroom, allegedly misappropriated a substantial amount of 4,732.54 grams of gold in 2023, according to police officials. This led to a formal complaint by the showroom's owner, Raj Kumar, prompting the registration of an FIR at CR Park Police Station. A local court had declared Goswami a proclaimed offender in May 2024, and a Rs 50,000 bounty was issued for information leading to his capture.
A decisive operation was launched to apprehend the fugitive, culminating in his arrest in Nadia on January 27, following a tip-off. During interrogation, Goswami confessed to the misappropriation of gold, stating he had evaded capture by frequently changing his whereabouts. Further investigations into the case continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
