Left Menu

Gold Heist: Store Manager's Arrest Caps 1,500 KM Manhunt

Delhi Police apprehended Krishanu Goswami in connection with a Rs 2.90 crore gold misappropriation case after a 1,500 km manhunt. The proclaimed offender managed a gold showroom from where he allegedly misappropriated over 4.7 kg of gold. He was declared wanted by the court with a Rs 50,000 bounty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:23 IST
Gold Heist: Store Manager's Arrest Caps 1,500 KM Manhunt
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Krishanu Goswami, a man from Nadia, West Bengal, involved in a massive gold misappropriation case worth Rs 2.90 crore, as per official sources. The arrest comes after an exhaustive chase spanning 1,500 kilometers from the capital city.

Goswami, a former store manager at a reputed gold showroom, allegedly misappropriated a substantial amount of 4,732.54 grams of gold in 2023, according to police officials. This led to a formal complaint by the showroom's owner, Raj Kumar, prompting the registration of an FIR at CR Park Police Station. A local court had declared Goswami a proclaimed offender in May 2024, and a Rs 50,000 bounty was issued for information leading to his capture.

A decisive operation was launched to apprehend the fugitive, culminating in his arrest in Nadia on January 27, following a tip-off. During interrogation, Goswami confessed to the misappropriation of gold, stating he had evaded capture by frequently changing his whereabouts. Further investigations into the case continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Culturally aware AI? A deep dive into ChatGPT’s responses to sensitive topics

Rethinking online consent: Autonomy in a click-driven world

Transforming businesses with digital tools for unprecedented efficiency

Rise of IoT in healthcare: Enhancing patient care while combating cyber risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025