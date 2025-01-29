Gold Heist: Store Manager's Arrest Caps 1,500 KM Manhunt

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Krishanu Goswami, a man from Nadia, West Bengal, involved in a massive gold misappropriation case worth Rs 2.90 crore, as per official sources. The arrest comes after an exhaustive chase spanning 1,500 kilometers from the capital city.

Goswami, a former store manager at a reputed gold showroom, allegedly misappropriated a substantial amount of 4,732.54 grams of gold in 2023, according to police officials. This led to a formal complaint by the showroom's owner, Raj Kumar, prompting the registration of an FIR at CR Park Police Station. A local court had declared Goswami a proclaimed offender in May 2024, and a Rs 50,000 bounty was issued for information leading to his capture.

A decisive operation was launched to apprehend the fugitive, culminating in his arrest in Nadia on January 27, following a tip-off. During interrogation, Goswami confessed to the misappropriation of gold, stating he had evaded capture by frequently changing his whereabouts. Further investigations into the case continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)