Life Sentence in High-Profile Sikh Businessman Murder

A Canadian court sentenced 24-year-old Tanner Fox to life in prison for the murder of Sikh businessman Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was once a suspect in the 1985 Air India bombing. Fox and accomplice Jose Lopez were hired to kill Malik. Authorities continue to investigate the mastermind behind the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Canadian court has sentenced Tanner Fox, 24, to life imprisonment for the murder of Sikh businessman Ripudaman Singh Malik, a former suspect in the 1985 Air India bombing, who was later acquitted, reports reveal.

The court's decision followed Fox's admission of guilt alongside Jose Lopez. Both men were arrested in connection to Malik's killing on July 15, 2022, in British Columbia. Malik and Ajaib Singh Bagri were acquitted of earlier charges related to the Air India incident in 2005.

The court sentencing on Tuesday came as the victim's family pleaded for justice, urging the accused to disclose information about the individuals who hired them. The Air India bombing remains one of the worst in Canada's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

