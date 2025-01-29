Egypt Rejects Palestinian Displacement Proposal

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt announced that his nation will not partake in the displacement of Palestinians as it would amount to an 'act of injustice'. This statement came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal that Egypt and Jordan should accommodate residents of the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, Al-Sisi's office released a statement outlining his stance, emphasizing Egypt's commitment to collaborating with President Trump to achieve peace between Israel and the Palestinians. The goal remains a two-state solution, according to the Egyptian President.

Al-Sisi's comments highlight the continued diplomatic complexities and challenges in achieving a lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)