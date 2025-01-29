Left Menu

SUV Chase Sparks Outcry: Women Intimidated During Night Drive

A viral video shows women being chased by men in an SUV with a DMK flag, raising safety concerns under the DMK government. AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned women's safety and condemnations poured in, calling for a full investigation and arrest of the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:56 IST
SUV Chase Sparks Outcry: Women Intimidated During Night Drive
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming incident recorded on video has surfaced, depicting women being pursued by men in an SUV brandishing a DMK flag. The video has sparked widespread concern about women's safety in the state.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock, questioning if women's freedom to move at night is compromised under the DMK administration. Following a complaint, police have escalated the case to an FIR under relevant legal provisions.

Police investigations involve reviewing CCTV footage to piece together the event's timeline. Opposition demands swift and unbiased legal actions, while the BJP calls for increased night-time patrols to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025