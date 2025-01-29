SUV Chase Sparks Outcry: Women Intimidated During Night Drive

An alarming incident recorded on video has surfaced, depicting women being pursued by men in an SUV brandishing a DMK flag. The video has sparked widespread concern about women's safety in the state.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock, questioning if women's freedom to move at night is compromised under the DMK administration. Following a complaint, police have escalated the case to an FIR under relevant legal provisions.

Police investigations involve reviewing CCTV footage to piece together the event's timeline. Opposition demands swift and unbiased legal actions, while the BJP calls for increased night-time patrols to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)