Japan Freezes Funding over UN Women's Succession Report

Japan has decided to freeze voluntary funding to a United Nations women's rights panel following a call to end the country's male-only imperial succession rule. The government informed CEDAW of its decision to exclude it from funding and plans to suspend committee member visits to Japan.

In a bold move, Japan has declared a freeze on its voluntary funding to a United Nations panel that advocates for women's rights. The decision stems from a recent report urging Japan to amend its traditional male-only imperial succession rule.

The 1947 Imperial House Law restricts throne succession to male descendants and strips royal status from female members marrying commoners. Japan's government communicated to the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) about this change, expressing intent to withdraw financial contributions and cancel planned visits by committee members.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihasa Hayashi described the UN's report as "regrettable." With the shrinking number of male royal family members, Japan considers alternatives, including adopting male members from former noble families, to maintain the imperial line without involving women.

