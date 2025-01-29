Left Menu

India's Major Financial Boost for Disaster Mitigation Projects

A High-Level Committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved Rs 3,027.86 crore for disaster mitigation projects. The projects focus on lightning safety, drought assistance, and forest fire management across various states, aiming to enhance disaster resilience in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The committee, which includes prominent figures such as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, reviewed and approved proposals for disaster mitigation projects. Key initiatives include lightning safety measures in 50 districts prone to lightning strikes and assistance for drought-prone areas in several states, funded by the National Disaster Mitigation Fund.

Furthermore, forest fire risk management across high-priority districts has received approval, marking a robust step towards bolstering forest fire prevention efforts. The central share of funding from the NDMF and NDRF is aimed at minimizing the risks and impact of natural disasters, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a disaster-resilient India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

