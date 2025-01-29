Outcry Over Italy’s Release of Libyan Policeman Accused of War Crimes
Migrants have criticized Italy for releasing a Libyan officer accused of war crimes, citing betrayal and fear. Arrested in Italy, Osama Elmasry Njeem was freed due to a procedural error. The incident has raised concerns over Italy’s reliance on Libyan security forces amid allegations of human rights abuses.
Migrants have expressed shock and a deep sense of betrayal following Italy's decision to release a Libyan policeman accused by the International Criminal Court (ICC) of war crimes and human rights abuses. The officer, Osama Elmasry Njeem, was allowed to return to Libya last week.
Though Njeem has remained silent on the accusations, survivors recall nightmares from the ordeal inflicted by him, including alleged crimes against humanity such as murder and torture. The ICC claims these crimes were committed in Libya from 2015, with migrants among the victims.
The Italian government released Njeem, citing a procedural fault. The move has launched a judicial investigation and criticism from opposition and rights organizations, who suggest that Italy's decision may be influenced by its reliance on Libyan security forces to manage migrant flows.
(With inputs from agencies.)
