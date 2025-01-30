Left Menu

Turkish Citizens Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Three Turkish citizens died in an Israeli airstrike while attempting to cross from Lebanon into Israel, according to Turkey's foreign ministry. The ministry strongly condemned the attack and stressed the need for Israel to cease its aggressive policies that heighten regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 30-01-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 00:06 IST
  • Turkey

In a severe incident escalating regional tensions, an Israeli airstrike has resulted in the deaths of three Turkish citizens who were attempting to illegally cross from Lebanon into Israel. Turkey's foreign ministry condemned the attack in the strongest terms, though it did not specify when the incident occurred.

Efforts are currently underway to return the bodies of the deceased to Turkey. The foreign ministry took this opportunity to reiterate its demand for Israel to end its aggressive policies, which they argue disproportionately ignore human life and serve to increase tensions in the Middle East.

This incident has further strained the already fragile relations in the region, with calls for restraint and adherence to international human rights standards becoming more urgent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

