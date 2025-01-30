Left Menu

East African Leaders Demand Immediate Ceasefire in Eastern Congo

The leaders of the East African Community have urged for a swift and unconditional ceasefire in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They also requested that Congo's government enter into direct discussions with M23 rebels and other armed groups in the region.

Leaders from the East African Community (EAC) have issued a call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in eastern Congo, making the announcement through a unified statement on Wednesday.

The regional heads of state have also urged the Democratic Republic of Congo's government to engage directly in negotiations with the M23 rebels, who recently captured the city of Goma, along with other armed factions within the nation.

These requests come amidst escalating tensions and violence, as the EAC strives to promote peace and stability in the conflict-ridden area.

