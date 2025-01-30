Left Menu

Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Child Harassment in Maharashtra

A Maharashtra court has sentenced a man to three years in prison for sexually harassing a minor. The 2019 incident occurred in Thane, with the 13-year-old victim bravely resisting and assisting in apprehending the attacker. The case highlights the need for societal awareness and reporting of such crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-01-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 10:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 51-year-old man has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment by a court in Maharashtra's Thane district, following his conviction for sexually harassing a minor girl in 2019. The incident underscores the importance of reporting such assaults to foster societal awareness, according to Judge DS Deshmukh.

On the morning of July 5, 2019, the 13-year-old victim was headed to school in Thane's Mumbra area when Moij Hatim Rampurwala, the accused, inappropriately touched her. Demonstrating remarkable courage, she raised an alarm and defended herself with an umbrella. A passerby intervened, helping the victim chase and apprehend Rampurwala.

Legal proceedings saw Judge Deshmukh convicting Rampurwala under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as charges were proven beyond reasonable doubt. He was fined Rs 20,000, which, upon recovery, is directed to be compensated to the victim, emphasizing the need for societal vigilance and legal recourse against rising crimes targeting minors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

