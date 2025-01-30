Kejriwal's Seven Guarantees: Empowering Domestic Workers in Delhi

Just days before the Delhi elections, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal unveiled a series of pledges to improve the welfare of domestic workers. Among the promises are the introduction of EWS flats and legislation governing working hours and pay for those employed at the official residences of MPs and ministers.

Kejriwal outlined a comprehensive plan at a press conference, highlighting that many domestic helpers face exploitative conditions akin to 'bonded labor.' His proposed measures include a salary regulation framework, a servant registration portal, and extensive benefits such as insurance coverage and free education for workers' children.

The AAP, which has governed Delhi for the past decade, is in a heated contest with the BJP as the February polls approach. With domestic workers' rights in focus, Kejriwal's electoral gambit offers a contrasting vision against BJP's bid to regain control of the capital.

