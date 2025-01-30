Left Menu

Hope Amid Hostility: Hostage Exchange in Gaza

Palestinian militants released three Israeli hostages in exchange for 110 Palestinian prisoners as part of a ceasefire. The exchange included a female Israeli soldier and two civilians. Hostages continue to be a flashpoint in campaign efforts, and ongoing strife in Gaza remains rife with complexity and tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:09 IST
Hope Amid Hostility: Hostage Exchange in Gaza
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a significant development in the Gaza conflict, Palestinian militants released three Israeli hostages on Thursday. This exchange involved 110 Palestinian prisoners, marking another chapter in a ceasefire agreement.

The hostages included a female Israeli soldier, identified as Agam Berger, who made her return from a podium in Jabalia. In another location in southern Gaza, Gadi Moses, 80, and Arbel Yahud, 29, who were abducted in an October 7th attack, were handed over amid tense conditions.

The Israeli government plans to transport the hostages to different hospitals for immediate medical assessments. Meanwhile, Tel Aviv's Hostages Square remains central to efforts supporting those still held captive in Gaza, as Israel confirms 90 individuals are still listed as missing with about 30 presumed dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025