Left Menu

Odisha Vigilance Cracks Down: ITDA Official's Assets Under Scrutiny

Odisha vigilance department officials conducted simultaneous raids on the properties of an ITDA government official located in multiple places for allegedly owning assets disproportionate to his income. The searches, happening in Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Jajpur, and Bonai, are backed by warrants from the Special Judge of Vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:16 IST
Odisha Vigilance Cracks Down: ITDA Official's Assets Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha vigilance department has launched a major operation, with its sleuths raiding properties belonging to a government official alleged to possess assets beyond his known income sources. The raids kicked off on Thursday, targeting several locations simultaneously.

Searches are underway at seven different sites, including Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Jajpur, and Bonai, according to statements by vigilance team officials.

The operation focuses on an official from the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), with the search process spearheaded by a team of seasoned law enforcers composed of an additional SP, three DSPs, and ten inspectors, backed by other staff. The operation follows search warrants issued by the Special Judge of Vigilance in Sundergarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025