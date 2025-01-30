Odisha Vigilance Cracks Down: ITDA Official's Assets Under Scrutiny
Odisha vigilance department officials conducted simultaneous raids on the properties of an ITDA government official located in multiple places for allegedly owning assets disproportionate to his income. The searches, happening in Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Jajpur, and Bonai, are backed by warrants from the Special Judge of Vigilance.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha vigilance department has launched a major operation, with its sleuths raiding properties belonging to a government official alleged to possess assets beyond his known income sources. The raids kicked off on Thursday, targeting several locations simultaneously.
Searches are underway at seven different sites, including Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Jajpur, and Bonai, according to statements by vigilance team officials.
The operation focuses on an official from the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), with the search process spearheaded by a team of seasoned law enforcers composed of an additional SP, three DSPs, and ten inspectors, backed by other staff. The operation follows search warrants issued by the Special Judge of Vigilance in Sundergarh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- vigilance
- raids
- assets
- ITDA
- government
- official
- disproportionate
- income
- Sundergarh
ALSO READ
Russia launches massive aerial attack against Ukraine, forcing country to introduce preventive power cuts, official says, reports AP.
Rupee Woes: Government Considers Higher Tariffs to Stabilize Currency
Kerala Government to Aid Families of Wayanad Landslide Victims by Declaring Missing Persons as Deceased
Bayrou's Political Balancing Act: French Government Teeters on Brink
Tragedy in Kotabagh: Drunk Official's Car Claims Young Life