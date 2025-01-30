Odisha Vigilance Cracks Down: ITDA Official's Assets Under Scrutiny

The Odisha vigilance department has launched a major operation, with its sleuths raiding properties belonging to a government official alleged to possess assets beyond his known income sources. The raids kicked off on Thursday, targeting several locations simultaneously.

Searches are underway at seven different sites, including Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Jajpur, and Bonai, according to statements by vigilance team officials.

The operation focuses on an official from the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), with the search process spearheaded by a team of seasoned law enforcers composed of an additional SP, three DSPs, and ten inspectors, backed by other staff. The operation follows search warrants issued by the Special Judge of Vigilance in Sundergarh.

