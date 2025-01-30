Infosys Co-Founder Faces Allegations: Court Stays Case
The Karnataka High Court has temporarily halted an investigation into an SC/ST atrocities case against Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan and others. The allegations, made by a former IISc professor, accuse them of involvement in derogatory incidents. Gopalakrishnan denies the claims, expressing belief in justice and legal processes.
The Karnataka High Court has granted a temporary stay on the investigation of an SC/ST atrocities case filed against Infosys co-founder Senapathy Kris Gopalakrishnan and several others.
The case stems from allegations by former Indian Institute of Science professor Sanna Durgappa, who claims he faced caste-based discrimination and a false honey trap accusation between 2010 and 2020.
In response, Gopalakrishnan has expressed his commitment to fairness and respect, emphasizing his faith in the judiciary to ensure justice. The High Court's stay order halts any further proceedings until the next hearing date.
