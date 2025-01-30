Left Menu

Amendments to Waqf Act: A Blow to Muslim Rights

PDP leader Waheed Para criticized the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, claiming they marginalize India's Muslim community. He argues these changes signal a government attempt to control Muslim religious assets and ignore democratic consensus. Para warns this could harm Jammu and Kashmir, previously affected by political upheavals.

  • India

PDP leader Waheed Para has voiced strong opposition to the BJP's proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, labeling them an attack on India's Muslim community. According to Para, these changes exacerbate the marginalization of Muslims, a minority group already facing significant challenges.

Para, representing Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighted on social media platform X that the amendments threaten the foundation of Muslim religious institutions by enabling the government to exert control over Waqf properties. He contends this move is part of a larger pattern of disregard for democratic processes, particularly impacting Jammu and Kashmir.

The concerns of the Muslim community in Kashmir apparently fell on deaf ears despite being presented to the Joint Parliamentary Committee. Para condemned the bill for enforcing non-Muslim members on waqf boards and shifting power to state-appointed bureaucrats, contrasting the autonomy enjoyed by Hindu, Sikh, and Christian institutions. He warned that the bill seeks not transparency, but rather control and subjugation of Muslim religious rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

