New Leadership at CRPF: Gyanendra Pratap Singh Takes Helm

Gyanendra Pratap Singh, an experienced IPS officer, assumed the position of director general at the CRPF headquarters in New Delhi. The ceremony took place on Thursday, where Singh, from the 1991 Assam-Meghalaya cadre, officially took charge of India's lead internal security force.

Singh transitions into this role following a successful term as the Assam Director General of Police, bringing his extensive background in agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Special Protection Group (SPG) to bolster CRPF operations.

The CRPF, pivotal in maintaining India's internal security, operates majorly in areas affected by left-wing extremism, counter-terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, and insurgency in northeastern states. With a force of over 3.25 lakh personnel, it also ensures the safety of high-risk VIPs.

