Tragic Night in Bhopal: A CRPF Constable's Fatal Decision

In Bhopal, a CRPF constable named Ravikant Verma allegedly killed his wife, Renu, before taking his own life. The incident occurred due to family discord, with both bodies being discovered by the police. The couple's two young children were unharmed. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:30 IST
Tragic Night in Bhopal: A CRPF Constable's Fatal Decision
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that unfolded in Bhopal, a CRPF constable shot his wife dead before taking his own life, according to police reports. The somber event took place in the early hours of Thursday.

Ravikant Verma, aged 35, stationed at the Central Reserve Police Force Bangrasia Camp, allegedly killed his wife, Renu, 32, in their home around 1:30 am. He subsequently contacted the CRPF control room, the local police, and his landlord before turning the weapon on himself, as confirmed by Misrod police station's officer, M R Bhadouria, in a statement to PTI.

Upon receiving the distress call, police deployed a team to the residence in Capital Green Colony, where they discovered the bodies and arranged for a postmortem. Initial investigation suggests the shooting was due to family discord, though no suicide note was found. Verma, originally from Bhind district, lived near the CRPF camp with his wife and two children, a two-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

