Syrian Transition Talks: Global Powers Convene in Paris

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani is scheduled to attend an important conference in Paris on February 13. This gathering, revealed in a document seen by Reuters, will aim at coordinating regional and international efforts in support of Syria's transitional process.

The conference is expected to unite regional foreign ministers from countries including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Lebanon. Western partners, notably the United States, will also participate, emphasizing a collaborative approach.

The focus of the meeting will be on ensuring Syria's sovereignty and security as part of a peaceful transition. Discussions will also cover mobilizing neighbors and partners for aid and economic support, as well as tackling transitional justice and impunity issues. France's foreign ministry has yet to confirm al-Shibani's attendance.

