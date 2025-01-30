Left Menu

Ceasefire Tensions: Hostage Exchanges Amid Chaos

The recent ceasefire in Gaza saw the release of Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud amid chaotic scenes. Her release was part of a series of exchanges involving both Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. Despite the ceasefire, tensions rise as Israel protests the disorderly release procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:

Amid a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud was led through a crowded scene in Gaza before being released. This event transpired shortly after Hamas transferred an Israeli soldier to the Red Cross.

Yehoud is among the hostages freed in a series of exchanges under the truce aimed at concluding hostilities in the Gaza Strip. Tensions have emerged surrounding her delayed release, which had been expected on Saturday but was postponed, causing Israel to delay reopening northern Gaza crossings.

While hundreds of thousands returned to northern Gaza jubilantly, the devastation of war remains evident, complicating the ceasefire meant to secure further hostage and prisoner releases. Israel's protest over the chaotic scenes indicates underlying strains within ongoing peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

