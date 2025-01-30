Controversial District Reconfiguration: Manipur's Diplomatic Dance

In a decisive meeting, the Manipur government has agreed to put forth a proposal addressing the cancellation demand of the 2016 decision to form seven new districts. This decision follows pressure from the United Naga Council (UNC), which opposes district formations that they claim infringe upon ancestral Naga lands.

The recent tripartite talks in Senapati marked a crucial development in the ongoing dialog involving representatives from the Centre, the state government, and the UNC. The discussion centered around the December 2016 district reconfiguration and the UNC's persistent rollback demands.

A follow-up meeting is scheduled for April 2025, aiming to resolve the conflict that stems from the previous administration's move for administrative efficiency—a step criticized for lacking a comprehensive proposal during prior negotiations last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)