Tension at BPSC Protests as Police Disperse Candidates

BPSC candidates attempted a protest demanding the cancellation of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination. The protest near Patna was dispersed by police due to restrictions. Some participants faced legal actions, and the matter is now in the Patna High Court. No lathi-charge was used, and two students were injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:46 IST
  • India

BPSC candidates demanding the cancellation of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination attempted to stage a demonstration in front of the commission's office on Thursday. However, police swiftly intervened, dispersing the protest due to area restrictions and citing unauthorized gatherings.

Patna's district magistrate, Chandrashekhar Singh, emphasized that no lathi-charge was conducted during the incident, although action would be taken against the protestors for causing traffic disruption. The protest occurred near significant landmarks, including the Raj Bhawan and Chief Minister's residence, adding to the severity of the situation.

Authorities claimed that many protestors came from outside the state capital, with some even traveling from other states. Legal action is underway, including FIRs against tutors accused of instigating the unrest. Meanwhile, the Patna High Court is poised to examine a petition on Friday seeking exam cancellation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

