Tragedy in Bhopal: CRPF Constable's Fatal Actions

A tragic incident shook Bhopal when a CRPF constable allegedly shot his wife and himself at their residence early on Thursday morning, according to local police.

The constable, identified as 35-year-old Ravikant Verma, was stationed at the Central Reserve Police Force Bangrasia Camp. He reportedly killed his 32-year-old wife, Renu, at 1.30 am before contacting the CRPF control room, police, and his landlord, and finally taking his own life using his service rifle, as detailed by M R Bhadouria, the station house officer of Misrod police station.

The police responded promptly to the distress call and arrived at the scene in Capital Green Colony to send the bodies for postmortem. Preliminary investigations suggest that the shooting was a result of family discord. Ravikant, who hailed from Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh, lived with his wife and their two young children near the CRPF camp. The constable returned home from duty late Wednesday night, and three hours later, the tragedy occurred while the children were asleep in another room. The investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)