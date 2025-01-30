Left Menu

Tragedy in Bhopal: CRPF Constable's Fatal Actions

In Bhopal, a CRPF constable named Ravikant Verma allegedly killed his wife before committing suicide. The tragic event unfolded following family discord, resulting in the constable calling authorities before taking his own life. The couple's two children were present but unharmed. Investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident shook Bhopal when a CRPF constable allegedly shot his wife and himself at their residence early on Thursday morning, according to local police.

The constable, identified as 35-year-old Ravikant Verma, was stationed at the Central Reserve Police Force Bangrasia Camp. He reportedly killed his 32-year-old wife, Renu, at 1.30 am before contacting the CRPF control room, police, and his landlord, and finally taking his own life using his service rifle, as detailed by M R Bhadouria, the station house officer of Misrod police station.

The police responded promptly to the distress call and arrived at the scene in Capital Green Colony to send the bodies for postmortem. Preliminary investigations suggest that the shooting was a result of family discord. Ravikant, who hailed from Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh, lived with his wife and their two young children near the CRPF camp. The constable returned home from duty late Wednesday night, and three hours later, the tragedy occurred while the children were asleep in another room. The investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

