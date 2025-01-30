Parliamentary Panel to Tackle the Tumultuous Media Landscape

A parliamentary committee meeting scheduled for Friday is set to delve into the pervasive issues surrounding paid news, fake news, and the sensationalism gripping many TV news channels. The traditional newspapers' struggle amid digital disruption and declining readership takes the forefront as sources indicate a comprehensive review is on the agenda.

Headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, the Communications and Information Technology Standing Committee aims to scrutinize the implementation of laws encompassing all media forms. Discussions will also cover concerns over media prioritizing crime and celebrity news over significant issues, as well as the impact of sensational media trials on public opinion and legal proceedings.

The committee is expected to address the lack of a robust regulatory framework leading to conflict of interest among media owners, journalists, and political entities. Moreover, issues such as prohibitive legal battles discouraging investigative journalism and the unchecked control of social media by overseas corporations are set to be examined. Key media functionaries like the Information and Broadcasting Secretary and Press Council of India chairperson are anticipated participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)