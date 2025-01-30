Sweden's Largest Aid Package for Ukraine

Sweden is stepping up its support for Ukraine with the announcement of its largest aid package to date, valued at 13.5 billion Swedish crowns, equivalent to $1.23 billion. The announcement was made by Defence Minister Pal Jonson, highlighting the Nordic country's robust commitment to Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

This substantial aid package is Sweden's 18th aid initiative since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. As part of the aid, the Swedish government is in active negotiations with local and European suppliers to prioritize the delivery of essential military equipment, such as artillery and drones, that Ukraine urgently needs.

The Swedish government's decisive move underscores its unwavering support for Ukraine's defense efforts, offering significant aid at a time when strategic resources are crucial for the country's resilience and combat effectiveness. This latest package reflects Sweden's continued dedication to backing Ukraine with the necessary tools to bolster its defense against aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)