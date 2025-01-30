Left Menu

Manipur's New Chief Secretary Seeks Collaboration

Prashant Kumar Singh, the newly appointed Manipur chief secretary, met with civil society leaders, medical, and education officials in Kangpokpi district. Singh emphasized collaboration and mutual cooperation, seeking suggestions on addressing local issues while assuring government commitment to resolving them.

Updated: 30-01-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prashant Kumar Singh, recently appointed as Manipur's chief secretary, made his presence felt in Kangpokpi district on Thursday by engaging with leaders from civil society organisations, along with medical and education officials.

During the meeting, Singh underscored the critical importance of collaboration and mutual cooperation between the government and various stakeholders. He solicited suggestions from the civil society groups to tackle local problems, promising governmental commitment to address these challenges.

The meeting was described as a significant platform for open dialogue, attended by Singh with DGP Rajiv Singh and home commissioner N Ashok Kumar, aiming to foster cooperation and effective problem-solving.

(With inputs from agencies.)

