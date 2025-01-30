Manipur's New Chief Secretary Seeks Collaboration

Prashant Kumar Singh, recently appointed as Manipur's chief secretary, made his presence felt in Kangpokpi district on Thursday by engaging with leaders from civil society organisations, along with medical and education officials.

During the meeting, Singh underscored the critical importance of collaboration and mutual cooperation between the government and various stakeholders. He solicited suggestions from the civil society groups to tackle local problems, promising governmental commitment to address these challenges.

The meeting was described as a significant platform for open dialogue, attended by Singh with DGP Rajiv Singh and home commissioner N Ashok Kumar, aiming to foster cooperation and effective problem-solving.

