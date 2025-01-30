Manipur's New Chief Secretary Seeks Collaboration
Prashant Kumar Singh, the newly appointed Manipur chief secretary, met with civil society leaders, medical, and education officials in Kangpokpi district. Singh emphasized collaboration and mutual cooperation, seeking suggestions on addressing local issues while assuring government commitment to resolving them.
