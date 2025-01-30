Left Menu

Yamuna Water Dispute: EC Steers Clear Amidst Political Allegations

The Election Commission has chosen not to involve itself in the ongoing water dispute between Delhi and Haryana. Instead, it urged AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to separate his claims about Yamuna's ammonia levels from accusations of water poisoning and allowed him to clarify his allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:03 IST
Yamuna Water Dispute: EC Steers Clear Amidst Political Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday announced its decision to stay impartial concerning the contentious Yamuna water dispute between Delhi and Haryana. The EC emphasized that the issue's resolution should rest with the respective governments.

In light of the dispute, the poll body advised AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal to disentangle his concerns over the Yamuna's increased ammonia levels from his accusations of river poisoning. Kejriwal, an ex-chief minister of Delhi, was given an opportunity by the EC to substantiate his claims against the Haryana administration.

The EC reiterated that the provision of sufficient, clean water is a governance issue and stressed the importance of collaborative efforts by all governments involved. Acknowledging the issue's historical depth and potential future impact, the EC chose not to intervene during the brief election period, reminding Kejriwal of existing legal guidance from the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025