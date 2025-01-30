Yamuna Water Dispute: EC Steers Clear Amidst Political Allegations

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday announced its decision to stay impartial concerning the contentious Yamuna water dispute between Delhi and Haryana. The EC emphasized that the issue's resolution should rest with the respective governments.

In light of the dispute, the poll body advised AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal to disentangle his concerns over the Yamuna's increased ammonia levels from his accusations of river poisoning. Kejriwal, an ex-chief minister of Delhi, was given an opportunity by the EC to substantiate his claims against the Haryana administration.

The EC reiterated that the provision of sufficient, clean water is a governance issue and stressed the importance of collaborative efforts by all governments involved. Acknowledging the issue's historical depth and potential future impact, the EC chose not to intervene during the brief election period, reminding Kejriwal of existing legal guidance from the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.

(With inputs from agencies.)