Family Drug Peddlers Arrested in Smack Bust

Three members of a family, including a woman, were arrested for smuggling and selling 415 grams of smack valued at Rs 50 lakh. The arrests were made in Noor Basti following a police raid, although the gang leader remains at large. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant drug bust, police arrested three family members, including a woman, for smuggling smack from Bareilly and selling it at inflated prices. The contraband seized was worth an estimated Rs 50 lakh.

The accused were apprehended during a raid at Noor Basti, identified as Mustafa, Bhura, and Nawabo. Along with the drugs, officials also seized Rs 6,140 in cash and packaging materials.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vyom Bindal confirmed that while the arrests were a breakthrough, the gang leader is still at large. The accused have confessed to their longstanding involvement in the drug trade, and a case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

