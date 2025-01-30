Close Call for Jitu Patwari: Drunk Driving Causes Collision
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari had a narrow escape when his SUV was rear-ended by a truck near Bhopal. The truck driver, found to be drunk, has been arrested and charged under relevant laws. Fortunately, none of the car's occupants were injured in the crash.
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari narrowly dodged injury after a dangerous accident near a toll plaza on the outskirts of Bhopal. His vehicle was struck from behind by a truck driven by an intoxicated individual, according to police reports.
The incident, which damaged Patwari's SUV but left its four passengers unharmed, took place roughly 25 kilometers from Bhopal's district headquarters. Patwari was en route from Indore when the crash occurred around noon, following the vehicle's crossing of Sehore district.
Police have arrested the truck driver, Ravi Patel from Dewas district, and impounded his vehicle. Charges include violations of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous and drunk driving, with substantial fines applicable. An FIR was lodged by Patwari's driver, Vimal Meena.
