Left Menu

Congress MP Manoj Kumar Assaulted: A Case of Road Rage

Congress MP Manoj Kumar suffered critical injuries after a brutal attack in Bihar's Kaimur district during a road rage incident. The attack occurred when his vehicle allegedly brushed past a procession, escalating tensions. Investigations are underway, amid political backlash regarding state law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaimur | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:42 IST
Congress MP Manoj Kumar Assaulted: A Case of Road Rage
Assault
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Manoj Kumar was critically injured in a violent confrontation in Bihar's Kaimur district, reportedly a result of road rage. The incident unfolded during a procession, when Kumar's vehicle allegedly brushed past some individuals, sparking the violence.

In the aftermath, Kumar was admitted to a hospital in Varanasi for his head injuries. The conflict escalated after Kumar's vehicle was involved in the altercation, leading to his supporters clashing with locals.

Authorities are investigating the incident, as state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh condemned the attack, calling for strict action and highlighting the state's deteriorating law and order situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025