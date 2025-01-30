Congress MP Manoj Kumar Assaulted: A Case of Road Rage

Congress MP Manoj Kumar was critically injured in a violent confrontation in Bihar's Kaimur district, reportedly a result of road rage. The incident unfolded during a procession, when Kumar's vehicle allegedly brushed past some individuals, sparking the violence.

In the aftermath, Kumar was admitted to a hospital in Varanasi for his head injuries. The conflict escalated after Kumar's vehicle was involved in the altercation, leading to his supporters clashing with locals.

Authorities are investigating the incident, as state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh condemned the attack, calling for strict action and highlighting the state's deteriorating law and order situation.

