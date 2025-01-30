The Downfall of Hamas Commanders: A Turning Point in Gaza

On Thursday, Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades confirmed a significant development; the deaths of its military leader Mohammed Deif and deputy Marwan Issa. This revelation follows the Israeli military's earlier announcement, in August, of Deif's death via an airstrike in Gaza's Khan Younis area.

Deif and Issa, who were also reported killed by Israel in March, were allegedly the architects behind Hamas's October 7, 2023, assault on southern Israel—a move that ignited the current war in Gaza.

Known for his elusive nature and lengthy, secretive career within the Palestinian group, Deif's death is seen as a critical blow to Hamas. The al-Qassam Brigades also stated that three additional senior members of its general military council were killed, as declared by their spokesperson, Abu Ubaida.

(With inputs from agencies.)