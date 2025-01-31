Hostage Exchange: Tension, Release, and Aftermath

In a dramatic turn of events, Hamas released eight hostages in Gaza on Thursday, including three Israelis and five Thai nationals. In exchange, Israel set free 110 Palestinian prisoners, though the process was delayed due to chaotic scenes at handover points, angering Israeli officials.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed outrage over the disorderly exchange and declared measures to ensure the safety of future releases. His office confirmed that mediators pledged to secure safe handovers in the subsequent phases of the agreement, which aims to stabilize the region after prolonged conflict.

The released prisoners were welcomed by celebratory crowds in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza. However, tensions flared as clashes erupted in Ramallah when Israeli forces fired at Palestinians gathered to greet the returning detainees, underscoring the volatility of the current situation.

