UN Calls for Immediate Evacuation of 2,500 Gazan Children for Medical Treatment

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has called for the urgent evacuation of 2,500 children from Gaza, citing a dire need for medical treatment amidst imminent risks of death. This demand follows a meeting with American doctors who recently volunteered in Gaza during the devastating 15-month war.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has significantly strained Gaza's healthcare system, leaving over 12,000 patients in need of medical evacuations. Among them, 2,500 children require immediate intervention, as reported by doctors including trauma surgeon Feroze Sidhwa and emergency doctor Ayesha Khan.

Despite a ceasefire that commenced on January 19, security restrictions are complicating efforts for safe medical evacuations. The lack of a clear process for evacuations, as well as barriers for caregivers, remain critical issues. The UN continues to advocate for a structured mechanism to facilitate these urgent evacuations.

