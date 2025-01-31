Victims of New Orleans Attack Demand Justice

Victims of the New Orleans New Year's Day terror attack have taken legal action against city officials and contractors, accusing them of failing to avert the deadly truck ramming that killed 14 individuals and wounded dozens. The plaintiffs argue that the incident was preventable, citing negligence in public safety measures.

The lawsuit, filed in Orleans Parish Civil District Court, includes 21 plaintiffs, with lead plaintiff Antoinette Klima sharing her loss due to the death of Reggie Hunter in the attack. The tragedy reportedly exposed significant vulnerabilities in New Orleans' security planning, especially during popular events like New Year's celebrations.

Law firms Maples & Connick and Romanucci & Blandin represent the victims, drawing parallels to previous cases where they secured settlements for affected families. The defendants, including the city and contractors, have not commented due to pending litigation. The plaintiffs stress that the attack left many with lasting trauma and an aversion to crowded spaces.

