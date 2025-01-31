Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Volgograd Oil Refinery
A Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Volgograd region ignited a fire at an oil refinery. The blaze, now extinguished, injured one worker. In total, Russian defenses intercepted 49 drones throughout the country, with significant activity in Rostov and Volgograd.
- Country:
- Russia
An oil refinery located in Russia's southern Volgograd region caught fire following an overnight drone attack attributed to Ukraine. The fire was swiftly extinguished, confirmed regional governor Andrei Bocharov via a statement on Telegram.
Bocharov detailed that the fire was caused by falling debris from one of the drones, which had been successfully repelled by Russian air defenses targeting eight drones in his region. The incident resulted in one refinery worker suffering injuries and being hospitalized.
The Russian Defence Ministry reported that 49 Ukrainian drones were intercepted over Russia, including 25 in the Rostov region and eight in Volgograd. Additional drone activity was detected and thwarted in regions such as Kursk, Yaroslavl, Belgorod, Voronezh, and Krasnodar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter
Los Angeles Wildfires: How a City Battles Relentless Infernos
Ceasefire Accord and Hostage Release Spark Jubilation Amid Strikes in Gaza
Battle for Credit: Biden and Trump on Gaza Ceasefire Breakthrough
Global Leaders React to Gaza Ceasefire