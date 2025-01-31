Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Volgograd Oil Refinery

An oil refinery located in Russia's southern Volgograd region caught fire following an overnight drone attack attributed to Ukraine. The fire was swiftly extinguished, confirmed regional governor Andrei Bocharov via a statement on Telegram.

Bocharov detailed that the fire was caused by falling debris from one of the drones, which had been successfully repelled by Russian air defenses targeting eight drones in his region. The incident resulted in one refinery worker suffering injuries and being hospitalized.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported that 49 Ukrainian drones were intercepted over Russia, including 25 in the Rostov region and eight in Volgograd. Additional drone activity was detected and thwarted in regions such as Kursk, Yaroslavl, Belgorod, Voronezh, and Krasnodar.

(With inputs from agencies.)