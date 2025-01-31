Left Menu

Orban Threatens EU Sanctions Veto Over Russian Gas Transit via Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has threatened to block EU sanctions on Russia unless Russian gas transit via Ukraine resumes. The halt in gas supply has led to increased prices, which Orban deems unacceptable. Hungary seeks EU guarantees on energy security as negotiations with Ukraine remain unresolved.

Viktor Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban issued a stern warning on Friday, threatening to block future EU sanctions against Russia unless there is progress in restarting Russian gas transit through Ukraine—a route crucial for Central Europe's energy supply.

Speaking on state radio, Orban criticized Ukraine's refusal to negotiate new transit terms, leading to halted Russian gas exports via Ukraine and surging prices. Orban called the situation "unacceptable" and has demanded EU assurances on Hungary's energy security.

Orban insisted that if gas flows do not resume, Hungary is prepared to veto upcoming EU sanctions renewals. Additionally, Hungary managed to secure a declaration on energy security from the EU Commission as part of previous negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

