Orban Threatens EU Sanctions Veto Over Russian Gas Transit via Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban issued a stern warning on Friday, threatening to block future EU sanctions against Russia unless there is progress in restarting Russian gas transit through Ukraine—a route crucial for Central Europe's energy supply.

Speaking on state radio, Orban criticized Ukraine's refusal to negotiate new transit terms, leading to halted Russian gas exports via Ukraine and surging prices. Orban called the situation "unacceptable" and has demanded EU assurances on Hungary's energy security.

Orban insisted that if gas flows do not resume, Hungary is prepared to veto upcoming EU sanctions renewals. Additionally, Hungary managed to secure a declaration on energy security from the EU Commission as part of previous negotiations.

