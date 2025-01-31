Left Menu

Fugitive's Final Capture: Justice for a 2008 Tragedy

A man accused of murdering a student in 2008 over a land dispute in Himachal Pradesh has been arrested in Chandigarh. Having lived under false identities in Punjab, the accused's capture marks the end of a years-long search by police. His deception involved fake Aadhar cards to evade arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man accused of murdering a class 10 student in Hamirpur district, Himachal Pradesh, in 2008 has been arrested from Chandigarh, police reported on Friday.

The suspect had been living under false identities across various places in Punjab, where he created fake Aadhar cards to conceal his identity.

Identified as Kanhaiyalal, the alleged murderer killed Manish, a student, over a land dispute while working as a farmer in Jasai village. Initially apprehended, he later absconded and was declared a fugitive in 2009. Police, with the help of the Proclaimed Offender Cell, eventually captured him after receiving a tip off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

