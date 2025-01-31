Fugitive's Final Capture: Justice for a 2008 Tragedy

A man accused of murdering a class 10 student in Hamirpur district, Himachal Pradesh, in 2008 has been arrested from Chandigarh, police reported on Friday.

The suspect had been living under false identities across various places in Punjab, where he created fake Aadhar cards to conceal his identity.

Identified as Kanhaiyalal, the alleged murderer killed Manish, a student, over a land dispute while working as a farmer in Jasai village. Initially apprehended, he later absconded and was declared a fugitive in 2009. Police, with the help of the Proclaimed Offender Cell, eventually captured him after receiving a tip off.

(With inputs from agencies.)