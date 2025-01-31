Left Menu

CISF's New Parade Ground: A Boost to National Security Preparedness

Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi inaugurated the CISF's new parade ground, highlighting its role in enhancing training efficiency. He praised the CISF's commitment to national security and acknowledged their challenging work environment. The ground will aid in mock drills and training, supported by the Haryana government.

Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi officially inaugurated the newly built parade ground for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariats, as noted in an official report.

In his address, Joshi acknowledged the critical role of the CISF in protecting national installations and commended their ability to manage security threats. He stressed that the new Parade Ground would be vital in bolstering training and operational skills.

The Chief Secretary's remarks highlighted the CISF's deployment across crucial locations such as metro stations, airports, and nuclear plants. He noted the growing interest among young recruits in joining the force as a sign of its esteemed reputation, with the Haryana government pledging continued support for the enhancement of training infrastructures.

